RHD hopes to construct 100km road in a month using nanotechnology

“This appears as a wonder technology, particularly for road construction, it is meant for 4IR (Fourth Industrial Revolution),” RHD’s additional chief engineer Fazle Rabbe told BSS.

“We can construct 100 kilometer road within one month using this nanotech product – the acrylic polymer,” he added.

Rabbe said like plastics the “water resistant” acrylic polymer is “nearly imperishable” which would simultaneously increase roads load bearing capacity.

“So we expect it to enhance sustainability of our roads by at least 50 years and thus minimise their maintenance cost to a minimal level,” the RHD official said.

Rabbe said his comments were based on scientific findings of a six-member research team that he led to carry out an extensive 10-month study on the technology’s effectiveness and feasibility from April 2021 to January 2022.