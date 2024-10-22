Former MP Sayedul Haque Suman put on 5-day remand

A Dhaka court has placed former member of parliament Syed Sayedul Haque Suman on a five-day remand in connection with an attempted murder case.

Dhaka's metropolitan magistrate Zakir Hossain passed the order following a hearing on Tuesday.

Earlier, the investigating officer of the case, sub inspector Abdul Halim of the Mirpur model police station, sought a 10-day remand to facilitate the investigation.