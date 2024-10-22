Former MP Sayedul Haque Suman put on 5-day remand
A Dhaka court has placed former member of parliament Syed Sayedul Haque Suman on a five-day remand in connection with an attempted murder case.
Dhaka's metropolitan magistrate Zakir Hossain passed the order following a hearing on Tuesday.
Earlier, the investigating officer of the case, sub inspector Abdul Halim of the Mirpur model police station, sought a 10-day remand to facilitate the investigation.
On behalf of the state, public prosecutor Omar Faruk Faruki argued in favour of granting the remand. In response, Suman's lawye Jahangir Hossain Bipu filed a bail petition.
Suman was arrested for his alleged involvement in the killing of a student during the July-August student-led movement.
Before the arrest Suman said on his verified Facebook account, "I am going with the police. See you in court. Pray for me, everyone."
Suman was elected as an independent candidate in controversial 7 January polls from Habiganj-4 constituency.