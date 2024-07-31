‘Govt has no moral right to stay in power’

The government has lost its moral right to stay in power due to the killing through indiscriminate shooting at students and the people, protesting artistes and cultural activists said Tuesday.

They demanded an immediate trial of the killings. At the same time, they announced that their movement will continue until this government resigns.

The demands were made from a rally and march under the title of ‘Chhatra-janatake hatyar protibaade protibaadi gaaner michil’ centering the quota reform movement of the students.

The program was held under the banner of ‘Protesting socio-cultural organisations’.