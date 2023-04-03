Digital Security Act can in no way be abolished: Law minister

Law minister Anisul Huq has said that in order to prevent the misuse of the Digital Security Act, the law may be amended. However, there was need for the law. In no way can the law be abolished.

The law minister was speaking about the law Sunday morning after an event held at the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) auditorium at Motijheel in the capital. He also replied to questions of journalists Sunday afternoon at his office in the secretariat.

After the event at the DCCI auditorium, journalists asked the law minister about the government’s thoughts concerning the Digital Security Act. He said, “There is no question about thinking anew about the Digital Security Act in light of the incident that took place three days ago. I have said that before and say that now. There had been some misuse in the past and, admitting that, we first talked to the United Nations Human Rights Commission about what changed could be brought about to it. The discussions are still on. They sent a technical note. We are examining it, scrutising it. Secondly, a method has been adopted so that journalists are not unnecessarily harassed. Thirdly, I had held discussions with civil society on 14 March about this law and listened to their views. I then told them I had something to say and that was supposed to be heard on 30 March. But it was postponed on the day before.”