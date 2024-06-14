Prime minister going to Delhi for bilateral visit

The matter of Sheikh Hasina going on her first bilateral visit to Delhi after assuming office as prime minister for the fourth consecutive term was finalised in the political ground of the two countries. Though, China has been trying to take prime minister Sheikh Hasina to Beijing since the second half of last year.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina went to Delhi on 8 June to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi for the third consecutive time.

After the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi, the two leaders had a brief meeting between them and both the leaders invited each other to visit their respective countries.