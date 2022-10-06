Rajbari Mohila Dal activist arrested under DSA

Police on Wednesday arrested a Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal member of Rajbari district unit in a case filed under Digital Security Act (DSA) for making derogatory comment on prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Facebook recently, reports UNB.

The arrestee was identified as Sonia Akter Sriti, 35, member of the district unit Mohila Dal and wife of Saudi Arabia expatriate Khokan of district town. She was also founding president of Rajbari Blood Donors Club.

She was sent to jail through a Rajbari court in the DSA case on Wednesday noon, Mohammad Shahadat Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Rajbari Sadar police station, said, adding that they arrested her from Nazi Bari in no. 3 Borodanga area on early Wednesday.

Arefin Chowdhury, member secretary of district Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote, lodged an FIR against her for hurting minds of people on 3 October. The FIR was turned into a DSA case on Wednesday.