Rajbari Mohila Dal activist arrested under DSA

According to the FIR, the plaintiff said the accused BNP activist made insulting remarks about PM Sheikh Hasina, also president of the ruling Awami League, from her personal Facebook account in two separate statuses on 31 August and 28 September.
OC Shahadat said they arrested Sriti for spreading rumours and making objectionable remarks about the premier after the FIR was filed in connection with the matter.
Ali Newaz Mahmud Khaiyam, former district BNP president and lawmaker from the sadar constituency, said Sriti was accused in a false case by people jealous of her popularity in society for voluntary works.
Condemning the incident, he demanded withdrawal of the case immediately.