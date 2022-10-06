Bangladesh

Rajbari Mohila Dal activist arrested under DSA

Prothom Alo English Desk
Police on Wednesday arrested a Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal member of Rajbari district unit in a case filed under Digital Security Act (DSA) for making derogatory comment on prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Facebook recently, reports UNB.

The arrestee was identified as Sonia Akter Sriti, 35, member of the district unit Mohila Dal and wife of Saudi Arabia expatriate Khokan of district town. She was also founding president of Rajbari Blood Donors Club.

She was sent to jail through a Rajbari court in the DSA case on Wednesday noon, Mohammad Shahadat Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Rajbari Sadar police station, said, adding that they arrested her from Nazi Bari in no. 3 Borodanga area on early Wednesday.

Arefin Chowdhury, member secretary of district Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote, lodged an FIR against her for hurting minds of people on 3 October. The FIR was turned into a DSA case on Wednesday.

According to the FIR, the plaintiff said the accused BNP activist made insulting remarks about PM Sheikh Hasina, also president of the ruling Awami League, from her personal Facebook account in two separate statuses on 31 August and 28 September.

OC Shahadat said they arrested Sriti for spreading rumours and making objectionable remarks about the premier after the FIR was filed in connection with the matter.

Ali Newaz Mahmud Khaiyam, former district BNP president and lawmaker from the sadar constituency, said Sriti was accused in a false case by people jealous of her popularity in society for voluntary works.

Condemning the incident, he demanded withdrawal of the case immediately.

