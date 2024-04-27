India allows onion export to Bangladesh, five other countries
The Indian government has allowed export of 99,150 metric tonnes of onion to six neighbouring countries – Bangladesh, UAE, Bhutan, Bahrain, Mauritius and Sri Lanka.
The Indian ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution made the disclosure through a handout on the website of the press information bureau (PIB) on Saturday.
According to the handout, the Indian government banned onion export to ensure adequate domestic availability against the backdrop of estimated lower Kharif and Rabi crops in 2023-24 as compared to previous year and to increase demand in the international market.
The national cooperative exports limited (NCEL), the Indian agency for export of onion to these countries, sourced the domestic onions to be exported through e-platform at L1 prices and supplied to the agency or agencies nominated by the government of the destination country at the negotiated rate on 100 per cent advance payment basis.
The offer rate of NCEL to the buyers takes into account the prevailing prices in the destination market and also international and domestic markets.
The quota allocated for export to the six countries are being supplied as per requisition made by the destination country. As the largest producer of onion in the country, Maharashtra is the major supplier of onions sourced by NCEL for export.