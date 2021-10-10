Rohigyas rejoice as UN joins in providing humanitarian aid

The Rohingyas in Bhashan Char brought out a procession welcoming United Nations' decision to join in providing humanitarian assistance to the inhabitants of the island on Sunday afternoon. Rohingyas were seen holding placards welcoming various UN agencies at that time.

The Bangladesh government is trying to repatriate the Rohingyas who were forced to flee from their country in the face of a military crackdown in the Rakhine state. However, the government has built houses and other facilities in Bhashan Char so that the Rohingyas can live in a comparatively hygienic environment until their repatriation. There are plans to shift 100,000 Rohingyas to the island from the overpopulated camps in Cox’s Bazar.