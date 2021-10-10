Rohigyas rejoice as UN joins in providing humanitarian aid

At first, the United Nations opposed this idea. Later, some UN officials visited the island and inspected the arrangements there. After that, the UN started supporting the government’s plan. Subsequently, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding with the government on how to get involved in helping the Rohingya in Bhasanchar.
On this occasion, around 1000 Rohingyas brought out a rally with placards and banners this afternoon, said the government officials there. They said the Rohigyas are delighted. They have welcomed the decision of the UN.
According to the agreement, the UN will work with the Bangladesh government to ensure food, nutrition, drinking water, sanitation and medical care, non-formal education in Burmese language and in compliance with the syllabus of Myanmar and livelihoods for the Rohingyas in Bhashan Char.
In addition, the UN agencies will take necessary action to address the impact of the Rohingya settlement in Bhashan Char on the surrounding localities.
The relocation of the Rohingyas to Bhashan Char started on 4 December, last year. As of now, a total of 18,521 Rohingyas have been relocated to Bhashan Char in six phases. Among them 8,790 are children, 5,319 are female and 4,409 are male.
According to the government officials, the relocation of the other 81,000 Rohingyas will start next month. It could take three to four months to shift them from Cox’s Bazar.