Rohingya child killed, 570 homes burnt in Ukhiya camp fire

A child was killed and 570 houses were burnt in a fire that broke out at two Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya on Tuesday, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as three-year-old Md Ayaz.

After hours of effort, four fire service units of Ukhiya and Cox’s Bazar brought the fire under control, said additional commissioner of Cox’s Bazar Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commission Samsuddoza Nayan.