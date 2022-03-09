Bangladesh

Rohingya child killed, 570 homes burnt in Ukhiya camp fire

Prothom Alo English Desk
Fire burns houses at Rohingya camp in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar
Fire burns houses at Rohingya camp in Ukhiya, Cox's BazarUNB

A child was killed and 570 houses were burnt in a fire that broke out at two Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya on Tuesday, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as three-year-old Md Ayaz.

After hours of effort, four fire service units of Ukhiya and Cox’s Bazar brought the fire under control, said additional commissioner of Cox’s Bazar Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commission Samsuddoza Nayan.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said that 570 houses were burnt at block- D of Kutupalong no. 5 Enani hill camp.

Mohammad Imdadul Haque, station officer of Ukhiya Fire Service and Civil Defense said that the fire was brought under control at around 7:00pm. The fire was reported to have originated from a gas stove, he said.

Advertisement

However, locals claim that local and foreign NGOs have roles behind the repeated incidents of fire in the Rohingya camps.

The fire broke out at No. 5 camp at Kutupalong and soon engulfed the adjoining no. 6 camp earlier this afternoon.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment
Advertisement