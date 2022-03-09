Rohingya child killed, 570 homes burnt in Ukhiya camp fire

He said that 570 houses were burnt at block- D of Kutupalong no. 5 Enani hill camp.
Mohammad Imdadul Haque, station officer of Ukhiya Fire Service and Civil Defense said that the fire was brought under control at around 7:00pm. The fire was reported to have originated from a gas stove, he said.
However, locals claim that local and foreign NGOs have roles behind the repeated incidents of fire in the Rohingya camps.
The fire broke out at No. 5 camp at Kutupalong and soon engulfed the adjoining no. 6 camp earlier this afternoon.