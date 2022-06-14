Rohingya crisis: India urges international community to support Bangladesh at UN

As the neighbouring country to both Bangladesh and Myanmar, India has high stakes in the resolution of the issue of repatriation of the displaced people from Myanmar's Rakhine, said an Indian diplomat at an informal briefing on Myanmar at the UN Monday.

The informal meeting was held at the United Nations to hear a briefing by Noeleen Heyzer, special envoy of the secretary-general on Myanmar.

"We commend Bangladesh for hosting a million displaced persons in its territory. We believe that it is important for the international community to recognise and understand the humanitarian burden that Bangladesh continues to face and the efforts it has undertaken to ensure the well-being of the displaced persons," said Indian diplomat R Madhu Sudan at the briefing.