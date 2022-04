A 23-year-old Rohingya man was stabbed to death on Wednesday at Ukhia’s refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, police said.

The deceased was identified as Jahidul Islam, 23, a masonry workers’ leader and son of a resident of C-3 block in Camp no. 5 of Ukhia’s Kutupalong, UNB reports.

The killing occurred at the C-3 block of the camp on Wednesday afternoon, said Armed Police Battalion commander, superintendent of police (SP) Naimul Haque.