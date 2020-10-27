Rohingya repatriation 'losing focus among int’l community'

Speaking about the impact of geopolitics on the Rohingya crisis, president of Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS) ANM Muniruzzaman told Prothom Alo, “I can see that the problem is being drawn out. Powerful countries seem quite interested in the problem, but they are more interested in their own political clout than in the Rohingyas. If that is so, the problem will drag on further rather than be solved.”

If the activities of the international community over the past three years concerning the Rohingya issue are analysed, it will be seen that the focus is entirely in humanitarian assistance and accountability regarding the brutalities on the Rohingyas. The US, UK and the European Union have imposed an embargo on Myanmar’s army chief and a few others, but trade and commerce with the country continues. So in that sense, the international community has done nothing to put pressure on Myanmar. In fact, in recent talks between the European Union and Myanmar on human rights, the word ‘Rohingya’ was not uttered even once. While it may make statements and speeches about putting pressure on Myanmar, the European Union is unwilling to displease Myanmar.