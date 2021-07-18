Rohingyas rejoice receiving over 200 cows for Eid

It has been seven months that Nur Jahan, along with many others, relocated to Bhasan Char from the Balukhali Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar. The only problem was that she had earned a living with her sewing machine back in Balukhali camp. Here she had no source of income. But on Friday she was elated to receive a sewing machine from the government. Qurbani Eid is up ahead and she will be celebrating it away from a lot of familiar faces.

When asked about this, Nur Jahan said that the government had provided them with over 200 cows to celebrate Eid on Bhasan Char. So it is going to be a happy occasion.

The cattle were brought to Bhasan Char on Friday by trawler. The over 200 cows for the Rohingyas to celebrate were brought from Bogura via Hatia. Many carried portraits of prime minister Sheikh Hasina to express their gratitude to her.