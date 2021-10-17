Rohingyas, stranded Pakistanis exerting economic pressure on Bangladesh: PM Hasina

Recalling her last visit to the Netherlands the prime minister said that she was overwhelmed to see production and preservation of agricultural items using the Green House system.

“We can also adopt the system as our country is an agro-based one,” she said.

The Dutch envoy said they are eager to share their experience to this end.

Sheikh Hasina said her government is doing the river dredging in the country as part of the measures to increase water reservoirs to preserve water.

The prime minister said that they are converting the Cox’s Bazar airport into an international airport to attract more tourists in the world's longest unbroken sandy sea-beach.

She said her government is setting up 100 economic zones at different parts the country to attract more domestic and foreign investment and thus spur the country’s overall development.

Dutch ambassador Anne Gerard Van Leeuwen appreciated Bangladesh's development under the visionary and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The envoy said that he had travelled Bangladesh by air and witnessed the landscape of the country which he said similar to his own country.

Later, Ambassador of Nepal in Bangladesh Banshidhar Mishra paid a farewell call on prime minister Sheikh Hasina at her official Ganabhaban residence in the capital.

The prime minister said Bangladesh is developing the Syedpur Airport as a regional one and Nepal can use the airport.

She also offered Nepal to use Mongla and Paira ports.

The prime minister also recalled with gratitude Nepal's support during the War of Liberation.