Readers' fest at its best

Today, Friday, is the 24th anniversary of Prothom Alo. To mark the day, Prothom Alo organised day-long 'Readers Fest' at Bangla Academy in Dhaka. The readers started thronging the venue at 8:00am in the morning.

They visited different stalls, representing different sections of Prothom Alo, including integrated news desk, Naksha, Chutir Dine, Hal Fashion, Prothom Alo Trust, Gollachhut, Cholti Ghotona, Chakri-Bakri, Bondhushava, Biggan Cinta, Kishor Alo and Prothom Alo Trust.

Alongside a drawing completion for children, a photo exhibition, question and answer sessions and many more events were organised, much to the delight of hundreds of readers of Prothom Alo.