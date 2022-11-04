ShapeShapeShapeShapeShapeShapeShape
প্রথম আলো প্রতিষ্ঠার ২৪তম বর্ষপূর্তি
Bangladesh

Prothom Alo 24th Anniversary

Readers' fest at its best

Today, Friday, is the 24th anniversary of Prothom Alo. To mark the day, Prothom Alo organised day-long 'Readers Fest' at Bangla Academy in Dhaka. The readers started thronging the venue at 8:00am in the morning.

They visited different stalls, representing different sections of Prothom Alo, including integrated news desk, Naksha, Chutir Dine, Hal Fashion, Prothom Alo Trust, Gollachhut, Cholti Ghotona, Chakri-Bakri, Bondhushava, Biggan Cinta, Kishor Alo and Prothom Alo Trust.

Alongside a drawing completion for children, a photo exhibition, question and answer sessions and many more events were organised, much to the delight of hundreds of readers of Prothom Alo.

