National Adolescents Health Strategy (2017-2030): Progress Scenario and Future Direction

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, along with 17 other ministries of Bangladesh has been working throughout the country to improve health services for the youth with the theme `We are with you from your 10 to 19’. One fifth of the total population of the country is adolescents. We are working on to prevent violence against them, and to improve the state of their reproductive health, nutrition and mental health. We developed a strategy in 2017 with support from the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, UNICEF and others. It included four thematic areas, two cross-cutting issues and one special issue. We work in the health services sector. We have to ensure health services to the adolescents. For that we have to strengthen our efforts in this regard.

Bringing change in social behavior is important. We believe that it is impossible to change social behavior of 36 million adolescents and provide proper healthcare to them. That is why we are implementing this strategy through multi-sectoral collaboration and cooperation. Physically abled teens can reach out to receive the services, but 10 to 15 per cent of the total youths are not able and we chalked out plans for them also.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Women and Children Affairs and Ministry of Social Welfare, along with others, have been working on realising this strategic plan. Usually, we take care of three issues to improve the health condition of the adolescents. We provide information and service. And we implement referral programs where our service providers cannot reach out for them.

We are concerned much about the youths aging between 10 and 19 because around 50 per cent of them got married before reaching to 18. And many of them even became pregnant. We all know how dangerous it can be. 40 per cent of maternal death is the outcome of these two reasons. Demand for contraceptives among those aged between 10 to 19 is 17 per cent.

We are working on these issues. Not only us but the whole world is giving attention to this age group. We know that the Global Strategy for Women’s, Children’s and Adolescents’ Health (2016-2030) provides a roadmap for what to be done by the countries. We have developed a strategic plan for Bangladesh. We have formulated detailed work-plan and financial plan for implementing this strategy. We are hopeful that this plan will get approved. We will be able to implement it then. Bangladesh government has taken this adolescents’ health issue seriously. Measures have also been taken to ensure providing health services to them.

We are providing services to our best through 1,253 service centers. We try to provide healthcare to the youths following the WHO guidelines. We are trying to provide services through satellite clinics, family planning centers, adolescent clubs and garment factories – wherever these youths are. We are also trying to provide improved services in the schools. We are optimistic that he adolescent health condition will improve further in future.