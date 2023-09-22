Take care of the adolescents

Line director (CCSD) at the directorate general of family planning, Nurun Nahar begum said that the government has prepared national strategy for adolescent health as well as a plan of action (2020-30) to implement it.

Now the progress of work has to be determined through an intermediary evaluation. And we have to move forward by making plans about how much money will be spent in how many years and what will be the sectors of expenditure for the implementation of the strategy, she added.

She was speaking at a roundtable titled ‘National strategy for adolescent health (2017-30): Implementation progress and future plans’, held at Prorthom Alo office in Karwan Bazar of the capital on Wednesday.

Non-government organisation Reproductive Health Services Training and Education Programme (RHSTEP) and Prothom Alo jointly organised the roundtable.

Nurun Nahar Begum said that the age limit from 10 to 19 years is being given importance to in the strategy. But it won’t be of any use, if children of 5-10 years or other age group aren’t paid more attention. And those who will provide the children and adolescents with services have to bring changes in themselves.