In pointing to other examples in recent times, Maj Gen Muniruzzaman (retd) said that the Israel-Lebanon war with Hizbollah as the non-state actor is a case in point. It is a fine combination of politics and military power, he further elaborated, where fighting is becoming too sophisticated and complex. It is non-kinetic warfare and is no longer in the hands of the military alone.

"It is a multi-domain war that hits at the hearts and minds of the population," he said, "Awareness needs to be built because we are all warriors in the hybrid war."

Lt Gen ATM Zahirul Alam (retd), former commandant National Defence College, said hybrid warfare is a form of warfare that entails a fusion of conventional and unconventional means of power. It blurs the lines between war and peace.

Conventional means are inadequate to counter hybrid warfare, Lt Gen Zahirul Alam (retd) continued, pointing to the ongoing Syrian conflict and the Russia-Ukraine war as examples. "There are no signs of any solution to the problems in Palestine," Syria, Libra, Ukraine, he said adding "In fact, we have not given much thought to how to get out of hybrid warfare. The United Nations has proven to be ineffective in combatting hybrid war. This is a weakness in the global community. UN is helpless when the big powers are involved. The big powers are either creating hybrid warfare or can be blamed for fanning the flames in their own interests."

"Hybrid warfare is marked by vagueness and the country attacked is unable to attribute it to the perpetrator," stated Shafqat Munir, head of BCTR and senior research fellow, BIPSS, adding that disinformation was also a tool of hybrid warfare. When hybrid warfare takes on political shades it can lend support to underground subversive groups, use various schisms, influence electoral processes and so on, he said.

In the economic domain, he continued, there are media campaigns, social media campaigns, loans to make a country vulnerable where economic coercion can be a tool. Misinformation and disinformation are also powerful tools of hybrid warfare. An alternative reality is presented to the public and the public start believing fake news as real. So there is a glaring need to be aware of fake news.