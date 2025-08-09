Under whose pressure and in which direction is the government moving: Rasheda K Choudhury

She questioned why all decisions regarding women in the country should be taken solely by political parties. “We have been here for a long time, working on the ground. We know, because we work on the ground, which groups the political parties work for, why they work and with what agenda. We need to go into that space and place our demands before them,” she said.

Rasheda K Choudhury remarked that women’s empowerment in Bangladesh exists only “as a myth.” She said, “If participation alone meant empowerment, then where is the partnership?”

She added, “The issue of 50 per cent representation of women in parliament has come up. We will stand by that. A couple of people even called me about it. One person said, ‘Fine, you’re asking for a cannon, maybe you’ll get a gun.’ I’ve had to hear things like that as well.”

Rasheda K Choudhury said that without 50 per cent representation, women will fall even further behind. “Why should we be bargaining with political parties? If we do that, it should not be now, it should be after the parliament is in place,” she said.

Rasheda K Choudhury demanded that the Consensus Commission take responsibility for bringing all political parties to agreement. She said, “We work as non-partisan actors. We represent civil society. If you call us, we will come. We have demanded that you convene without delay.”

This former advisor expressed dismay at women not having the scope to take decisions on women's affairs. Addressing the Consensus Commission, she said, "Now when it comes to implementation, they will sit with me. Why were we not part of the discussion from the beginning?"

The roundtable was moderated by Shumana Sharmin, Associate Editor of Prothom Alo.