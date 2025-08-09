The Consensus Commission is a Boy's Club: Shaheen Anam

Shaheen Anam remarked that there is a prevailing tendency everywhere to exclude women and push them back. She said there had been an expectation that this government would take women’s discrimination into account, but that has not happened at all.

She went on to say, “The way the Women’s Reform Commission was spoken about, the way its members were publicly humiliated -- the government did not utter a single word. That has hurt us deeply. It raises the question of where women’s place actually is in our society.”

The executive director of the Manusher Jonno Foundation further said, “Whenever we talk about equal rights, there is an immediate backlash. The issue of direct elections has been raised for a long time, and now the proposal to allocate just 5 per cent is laughable.” She also questioned why decisions about women were taken simply by talking to political parties.

The roundtable was moderated by Shumana Sharmin, Associate Editor of Prothom Alo.