Women's 5pc seats: Is that charity, who brings in RMG sector remittance, asks Farah Kabir

ActionAid country director Farah Kabir criticised political parties for wanting to keep five per cent seats in the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) reserved for women. She said, "Is this charity? Who brings in the readymade garment sector remittance? They contribute more than 50 per cent. So where does this 5 per cent come from?"

She was speaking today, Saturday, at a roundtable on 'Women's seats in the National Parliament and women's political empowerment' being held at the Prothom Alo office in Kawran Bazar of the capital. Prothom Alo senior correspondent Naznin Akhter presented the concept paper on women in parliament.