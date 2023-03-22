Women must be given priority in tech education

Speakers at a roundtable has laid emphasis on technology education for women aimed at increasing the participation of women in technology.

Women are discouraged from learning technology education because of an old age perception that science and technology are difficult.

Women were given the burden of many social responsibilities and prevented from joining technology jobs by family, that is why social perception towards women must change to achieve equality in technology, the discussants said.

The discussants made these recommendations at an roundtable on “Challenge to achieve gender equality in technology education and way out” at Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka on Tuesday.

German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) Bangladesh and Prothom Alo organised the event in association with European Union (EU) and UN Women and Devtale Partners.