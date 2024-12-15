CPJ holds roundtable on rule of law in Bangladesh engaging experts, youth

Centre for Peace and Justice (CPJ) from the BRAC University organised a roundtable discussion titled ‘The Rule of Law in Bangladesh: Challenges and Way Forward’ today, Sunday at the BRAC Centre in Mohakhali of Dhaka, reports a press release.

The opening remarks were delivered by CPJ executive director Manzoor Hasan, who also served as the chair of the event. Meanwhile, CPJ deputy executive director Shahariar Sadat was the one moderating the discussion.

Other attendees included a diverse group of journalists, academics, NGO representatives, lawyers, activists, university students, and other relevant stakeholders, leading to a rich exchange of insights and perspectives on the current state of the rule of law in Bangladesh and its impact on peace and justice in the country.