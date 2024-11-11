CPJ urges interim leader Yunus to protect press freedom

To that end, CPJ is calling upon the interim government, within the scope of its constitutional powers, to take the following steps:

1. Impose an immediate moratorium on repressive laws that undermine Bangladesh’s constitutional obligation to protect freedom of expression and press freedom, including criminal defamation under the Penal Code and the colonial-era Official Secrets Act, 1923; pending their repeal or amendment in line with international human rights standards. We welcome the interim government’s recent announcement that the Cyber Security Act 2023 will be repealed.

CPJ has documented the extensive use of the Cyber Security Act’s predecessor, the Digital Security Act, 2018, as well as the criminal defamation law and the Official Secrets Act, to subject the independent media to arrest and prolonged harassment.

2. Facilitate the withdrawal or dismissal of hundreds of criminal cases lodged against journalists in retaliation for their work. This includes cases under the now-repealed Section 57 of the Information and Communication Technology Act, 2006 — cited in the ongoing judicial harassment of photojournalist and CPJ’s 2020 International Press Freedom Award winner Shahidul Alam, as well as reporter Palash Kumar Dey (also known as Pranto Palash) — in addition to the Digital Security Act, which has been used to target the staff of Prothom Alo newspaper.