‘Increase investment in children’

UNICEF Bangladesh country representative Sheldon Yett said, just when there was a ray of hope about recovering from the effects of Covid-19, the Ukraine war and the poor state of the global economy have again created uncertainty. To bounce back from Covid fallout, Bangladesh has provided cash assistance to the poor as part of social security schemes. Still, there was scope for the government to take more measures for the children who have been affected in various ways. The Ukraine war has reduced the purchasing power of families with children. If appropriate steps through social security projects are not undertaken, the children can fall victim to child marriage, child labour, malnutrition and drop out.

European Union Delegation to Bangladesh’s programme manager Ishrat Shabnam said it’s also important to look at how much priority is being given to investment for children. There is some discrepancy between the execution of projects for children. There is also a lack of information. It’s difficult to make effective plans if you can’t assess the situation using accurate information.

Associate editor of Prothom Alo Abdul Quayum said in the introductory address, that the economic hardship the families faced during the Covid period have impacted children in many ways. The government should’ve separately mentioned the allocation for children in its special incentives.

Bazlul Hoque Khondakar, the chairman of non-government research organisation South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM), said the security initiatives will have to be formed according to children’s age. The inequality between the budget allocated for children and the wealth and resources of the country is huge.