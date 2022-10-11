Education essential for gender equity

Headed by professor Mehzabin Haque of the Department of Educational & Counselling Psychology at the University of Dhaka, the research team included associate professor Md Azharul Islam from the same department and assistant professor (psychology) Mohammad Selim Chowdhury of the National Academy for Neuro-Developmental Disability.
It was revealed in the research that some 63 per cent of the young males and females think external clothing is the reason behind rape and sexual harassment. Some 82 per cent think that women should not be loud while 75 per cent think that a woman does not need to earn if her husband earns enough. Some 71 per cent think the final decision regarding family affairs should be taken by males.
Professor Mehzabin Haque presented the results of the survey at the dialogue. The report further said that 77 per cent of the young males think only the males have the right to be angry. Some 49 per cent think as the females do not open up about their sexual desire, the males should force them. Some 51 per cent believe that the males should have more right to job than the females. Some 68 per cent think that regardless of the fact that who got the loan, the male should have the right to decide on how to spend the money. In many cases, even females believe in patriarchal norms and rules.
The speakers at the programme said the attitude of most of the youths regarding gender equality is not right. For instance, personal attire could not be the reason for rape. If it was so, then no child would get raped.
According to the research, the negative attitude regarding gender equity is less among the urban youths as compared to the young people in the rural areas. It further stated that the educational institution of a person, his education, lessons he got from his parents and the environment he grew up in have a great impact in shaping up his attitude towards gender equity. People who have crossed the higher secondary level have a more positive attitude towards gender equity comparatively.
Education minister Dipu Moni was the chief guest of the programme. She said, “As education plays a big role in developing the sense of gender equity, we are stressing on these issues in the new curriculum. If we can implement this curriculum fully, there will be a massive change in the attitude towards gender sensitivity within 10 years. Women’s rights should be established through politics.”
Rasheda K Chowdhury, former advisor of the caretaker government, said, “There are ethical problems as well as behavioural problems in the case of gender equity. Even the teachers should have a positive attitude towards gender equality.”
Director general of the Department of Women Affairs, Farida Pervin, said, “Bangladesh has witnessed a lot of changes in terms of gender equity. Bangladesh has become a role model for other countries in this regard.”
Referring to the new curriculum, the directorate general of the Directorate of Secondary & Higher Education, professor Nehal Ahmed said there was hope in the new curriculum.
Professor Mizanur Rahman, former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission of Bangladesh, said, “It is much easier to convey the message of gender equity through the Imams. Therefore, the Imams should be trained more.”
Executive director of the Centre for Policy Dialogue, Fahmida Khatun said, “Even many educated families do not want to invest in girls showing the excuse that they will be married off.”
Syeda Rizwana Hasan, chief executive of Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA), said, “People’s negative attitude towards gender equity can be converted by including them in various discussions.”
BRAC’s chief executive Asif Saleh stressed on working at different levels to develop a positive attitude towards equity. He said, “It will be better if the government can determine the sectors where the private organisation can work for the implementation of the work plan.”
KM Morshed, senior director of BRAC (advocacy, innovation and meal), said, “It is essential to assess the mind-set of the youth before making a plan to take up a development project with them.”
The conductor of the dialogue, Nobonita Chowdhury, director of BRAC (gender justice and diversity), said, “It is possible to convert the negative attitudes of the youth with proper planning if we can learn about their mind-set.”
SM Monjur Rashid, programme head, advocacy for social change, BRAC, thanked everyone present at the programme.
JAAGO Foundation founder Korvi Rakshand, Arunima Tahsin and Shahrier Kabir of BRAC Youth Centre also addressed the programme.