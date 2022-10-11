Education essential for gender equity

Headed by professor Mehzabin Haque of the Department of Educational & Counselling Psychology at the University of Dhaka, the research team included associate professor Md Azharul Islam from the same department and assistant professor (psychology) Mohammad Selim Chowdhury of the National Academy for Neuro-Developmental Disability.

It was revealed in the research that some 63 per cent of the young males and females think external clothing is the reason behind rape and sexual harassment. Some 82 per cent think that women should not be loud while 75 per cent think that a woman does not need to earn if her husband earns enough. Some 71 per cent think the final decision regarding family affairs should be taken by males.

Professor Mehzabin Haque presented the results of the survey at the dialogue. The report further said that 77 per cent of the young males think only the males have the right to be angry. Some 49 per cent think as the females do not open up about their sexual desire, the males should force them. Some 51 per cent believe that the males should have more right to job than the females. Some 68 per cent think that regardless of the fact that who got the loan, the male should have the right to decide on how to spend the money. In many cases, even females believe in patriarchal norms and rules.