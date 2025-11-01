Law and order hard to control with 'Awami police, BNP police' labels: Former IGP Nurul Huda

Former inspector general of police (IGP) Muhammad Nurul Huda has blamed the use of the police force in partisan interests for the absence of professionalism in Bangladesh’s police. He said it is difficult to maintain law and order in a divided society where labels like “Awami police” and “BNP police” are used.

He made these remarks on Saturday at a roundtable discussion titled “Police Reforms in Bangladesh: Challenges and the Way Forward,” held at the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar of the capital. The discussion was jointly organised by Prothom Alo and the Retired Police Officers’ Welfare Association.