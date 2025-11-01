Prothom Alo roundtable
Law and order hard to control with 'Awami police, BNP police' labels: Former IGP Nurul Huda
Former inspector general of police (IGP) Muhammad Nurul Huda has blamed the use of the police force in partisan interests for the absence of professionalism in Bangladesh’s police. He said it is difficult to maintain law and order in a divided society where labels like “Awami police” and “BNP police” are used.
He made these remarks on Saturday at a roundtable discussion titled “Police Reforms in Bangladesh: Challenges and the Way Forward,” held at the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar of the capital. The discussion was jointly organised by Prothom Alo and the Retired Police Officers’ Welfare Association.
Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman delivered the opening remarks at the event, while retired additional IGP and vice president of the Retired Police Officers’ Welfare Association Yasmin Ghafoor presented a paper.
Drawing on his professional experience, former IGP Nurul Huda said, “I have worked under two heads of government (two former prime ministers). After receiving the appointment, it is customary to make a courtesy call. But during such meetings, after a long conversation or even a brief one, it is unfortunate to hear the question, 'Is he one of ours?'"
Citing examples of how changes in government influence recruitment, transfers, and promotions in the police, Muhammad Nurul Huda said, “If your home is in Faridpur or nearby, you won’t get an appointment. At another time, if your home is in Bogura, Jhenaidah or Dinajpur, you won’t be appointed, or in some cases, won’t get promoted.” He remarked that unless such attitudes change, it will be difficult to reform the police or restore professionalism in the force.
Expressing surprise that behaviour had not changed even after the July mass uprising, Nurul Huda said, “It’s a strange thing. Around two thousand people were killed here. Yet there’s no change in behaviour.”
The former police chief identified corruption in recruitment and social divisions as key obstacles preventing members of law enforcement agencies from performing their duties properly. He said, “When a large number of people enter the force by paying money, or when the mindset is that there’s a lot of money to be made here, law enforcement becomes difficult. And another major factor in law enforcement is how divided the society is in which I’m working.”
In the context of police reforms, Nurul Huda called for clarity on how an independent police commission would function. He also questioned whether the practice of police remand is truly necessary.
Also speaking at the roundtable were law adviser Professor Asif Nazrul, Transparency International Bangladesh executive director Iftekharuzzaman, Bangladesh Police Inspector General (IGP) Baharul Alam, Police Reform Commission member Professor Shahnaz Huda, Retired Police Officers’ Welfare Association president M Akbar Ali and human rights activist Noor Khan.
Other participants included Mahdi Amin, advisor to the acting chairman of the BNP; Saiful Alam Khan Milon, member of the Central Executive Council of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami; Ariful Islam Adib, senior joint convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP); Ahmad Abdul Qader, secretary general of the Khelafat Majlis; and additional IGP Kazi Md. Fazlul Karim.