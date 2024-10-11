Girls must be leaders, not victims

The attitude towards girls in society must change. Girls must be seen as leaders, not just victims. If a beautiful Bangladesh is to be built up in the future, women must hold positions of leadership. In order to create such an environment, insecurity, discrimination, malnutrition, repression, child labour, dropping out from schools, child marriage and such major obstacles must be removed.

These observations were made by girls and young women at a roundtable held on Thursday at the Prothom Alo office in the capital on the occasion of International Day of the Girl to be observed on Friday, 11 October.

The roundtable, 'Empowerment and Leadership of Girls in building the Future', was organised by UNICEF Bangladesh with Prothom Alo as the media partner.