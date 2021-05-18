Journalist Rozina charged under Official Secrets Act

Prothom Alo senior correspondent, journalist Rozina Islam, has been charged under the Official Secrets Act. The case in this regard was filed Monday night at the Shahbagh police station.

Deputy secretary of the health services division Shibbir Ahmed Osmani is the plaintiff of the case.

Additional deputy commissioner of Ramna division Harun Ar Rashid said that Rozina Islam had been shown arrested in this case.

Charges have been brought against Rozina Islam under Sections 385 and 411 of the Penal Code and Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act.

Journalist Rozina Islam had gone to the health ministry in the secretariat on professional duty. At around 3:00pm she was detained in a room there by officials of the ministry. Later at 8:00pm she was handed over to police of the Shahbagh police station. She was then taken to the police station at around 9:00pm.