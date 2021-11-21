Rozina Islam receives Latifur Rahman Award

Journalist Rozina Islam received this year’s Free Press Award in the ‘Most Resilient Journalist’ category.
Free Press Unlimited said Rozina Islam was awarded because of her great courage and perseverance. As an investigative journalist working for the largest daily newspaper in Bangladesh, 'The daily Prothom Alo', she has uncovered wrongdoings in her country’s health spending and is now facing trial and tribulation in her country.
Addressing the event, Transcom Group CEO Simeen Rahman said Latifur Rahman had always spoken of quality journalism. He wanted Prothom Alo would become the voice of the country’s people through honest and objective journalism. He dreamt the newspaper would cross a centricity through objective journalism.
Simeen Rahman hoped since Prothom Alo has been carrying out its professional duty, the dream of Latifur Rahman would be fulfilled.
In her reaction on receiving the Latifur Rahman Award, Rozina Islam dedicated the award to the martyrs of the liberation war and reiterated her commitment to continue journalism.
Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman delivered the address of welcome at the event.
He said, "Due to coronavirus, for almost two years, all over the world we went through difficult times. We are emerging from those dark days. There are rays of light peeping up on the horizon. That is life. Hurdles come and we have to cross them."
Editor Matiur Rahman vowed Prothom Alo would continue with honest and objective journalism.
Adding that the late chairman of Transcom Group Latifur Rahman wanted Prothom Alo to be a non-partisan, independent, financially solvent newspaper, Matiur Rahman said, with this policy and values, Prothom Alo has been carrying out objective journalism and would continue to do so.
Cabinet members, foreign diplomats, businesspersons, senior government and non-government officials, women leaders, lawyers, artists, scientists, writers, civil society members and well-wishers of Prothom Alo attended the programme.
Politicians of various parties also sat in the same table on the occasion of Prothom Alo's 23rd founding anniversary on Saturday.
Liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Huq, planning minister MA Mannan, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen, commerce minister Tipu Munshi, state minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid, Jatiya Party chairman GM Quader, Workers Party president Rashed Khan Menon, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and BNP lawmaker Rumeen Farhana, among others, were present at the event.
The programme was followed by dinner.