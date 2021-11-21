Rozina Islam receives Latifur Rahman Award

Rozina Islam, a senior correspondent at Prothom Alo, has been awarded the first-ever Latifur Rahman Award for her outstanding contribution in journalism.

Prothom Alo introduced the Award in honour of late Latifur Rahman, founding chairman of the leading conglomerate Transcom Group, on the occasion of its 23rd founding anniversary on Saturday.

Transcom Group is the parent of Mediastar Limited that owns Prothom Alo.

Transcom Group CEO Simeen Rahman handed over the award to Rozina Islam at an event of Prothom Alo’s 23rd anniversary at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden on Saturday.

Prothom Alo celebrated its 23rd founding anniversary on 4 November and various events were organised throughout the week by the media outlet.