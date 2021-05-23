Rozina Islam taken to hospital for checkup

Prothom Alo’s senior correspondent Rozina Islam has been taken to Square Hospital in the capital for checkup on Sunday evening.

Earlier, she was released from the Kashimpur High Security Prison at 4.20 pm on Sunday after six days. Later, relatives took her to the hospital.

Rozina Islam’s sister Sabina Parvez told Prothom Alo, “Rozina was taken to the emergency unit of Square Hospital at 6.25 pm. She is undergoing medical checkup.”

Rozina Islam’s husband said several tests are being conducted including city scan.

Rozina is accompanied by her colleagues and relatives at the hospital.