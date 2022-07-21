'Bangladesh awaits big shock from debt liabilities of mega projects'

Bangladesh is in for a big shock from the debt liabilities of the mega projects between 2024 and 2026 as the time of foreign loan repayment is nearing and is a concern for the economy.

Noted economist and distinguished fellow of the Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Debapriya Bhattacharya came up with this remark while talking to reporters on Thursday.

He said a proper plan is needed to deal with this situation.