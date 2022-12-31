Nation set to welcome New Year 2023

The nation bids adieu to the outgoing year 2022 forgetting all odds and sorrows of the past and welcome 2023 with new hopes at midnight tonight through different programmes along with the global community.

Jubilant people, particularly the youngsters, will join different New Year programmes when the clock strikes 12 midnight.

In separate messages, president M Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina greeted the countrymen on the eve of New Year 2023.

On this special occasion, people have already conveyed their best wishes to their friends and beloved ones through different messaging applications and social media platforms.

Usually the New Year's Eve comes as an occasion for huge celebration across the globe, bidding farewell to the outgoing year 2022.

As 2022 draws to a close, Tonga, Kiribati and Samoa- tiny Pacific island nations- are the first to ring in a new Calendar year.