BB reserve heist: US court greenlights case against Rizal

The New York Supreme Court in the United States has greenlighted the Bangladesh Bank's case against the Philippines' Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC), regarding the $81-million cyber heist in 2016.

Now, the RCBC is studying its next moves, reports Inquirer.net, a local news outlet in the Philippines.

According to a letter submitted to stock exchange in the Philippines, the Rizal Bank said it received a decision from a US High Court on 29 February.

The Appellate Division, first judicial department of the Supreme Court of the State of New York, ruled that the case can proceed against RCBC and the remaining defendants on the other causes of action, including the return of money received.