BB reserve heist: Liability of 12 central bank officials identified

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has identified negligence and carelessness of 12 high officials including the then governor in connection with the reserve heist of Bangladesh Bank.

The investigation in the case filed over the incident has not yet been completed. The CID, however, said the investigation is at the final stage.

The hackers stole USD 81 million dollars from Bangladesh Bank reserve eight years ago.

Investigation sources said the hackers were able to steal money from the reserve due to negligence and carelessness in securing the security of the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) system.

The officials, who are liable for the heist, are an executive director (currently retired), a general manager (currently deputy governor), four joint directors (two of them currently deputy general managers, a joint director and another on retirement), three deputy general managers (two of them now general managers) and two deputy directors.

Except for the governor and executive director at the time, the remaining officials were at the forex reserve and treasury management department, accounts and budgeting, IT operation and communication department, payment system department and the back office of the dealings room. They provided the hackers an opportunity by leaving the server room open with the internet connection and remaining absent.