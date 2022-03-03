Russia regrets death of Bangladeshi sailor Hadisur in Ukraine

Russia on Thursday said it regretted the death of a sailor onboard a Bangladeshi ship in Ukraine amid the armed conflict there and assured Dhaka of making "every effort" to ensure the safe departure of the vessel, reports BSS.

"We express deep condolences to the near and dear ones of the deceased," the Russian embassy said in a statement.

Without elaboration, the statement said the "circumstances of the incident are being established" as Bangladeshi sailor Hadisur Rahman, the third engineer of MV Banglar Samriddhi, was killed as the vessel was anchored at Ukraine's Olvia port.

But it claimed that Russia's armed forces command "relying on the objective monitoring data, has repeatedly stated that, during the retreat, the Ukrainian nationalists open indiscriminate fire and deliberately capture hostages, use them as a 'human shield', resorting to the well-known terrorists' tactic".