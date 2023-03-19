Friendship pipeline a milestone in Bangladesh-India cooperation: PM Hasina

After opening the pipeline, both the prime ministers hoped that it will play an effective role in expediting Bangladesh’s economy. They also stressed the need for enhancing connectivity between the two countries for mutual benefits.

Sheikh Hasina hoped that Bangladesh and India would jointly celebrate many such successes in the days to come.

“We will work together on the international stage... we will work together for the development of the peoples of our two friendly countries,” she said.

The prime minister hoped that Bangladesh-India relations will remain intact and be further strengthened in future.

Sheikh Hasina said, “The pipeline will play a significant role in protecting the energy security of our people and quicken the country’s development.”

Sheikh Hasina also said that the mutual cooperation on energy between India and Bangladesh has increased.

“We’re importing 1160MW of power from India. Some more regional and bilateral initiatives in the power sector are under implementation. Our cooperation to this end will be deep-rooted in the days to come,” she added.

The prime minister said she and her Indian counterpart on 18 September in 2018 virtually laid down the construction work of a 131.57-kilometre long cross-border pipeline with 126.57-kilometre falling inside Bangladesh and 5-kilometre in India.