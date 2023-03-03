Momen urges international community to help ensure Rohingya repatriation

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen Thursday urged international community including the G20 to help ensure repatriation of forcibly displaced Rohingyas to Myanmar without further delay, reports BSS.

"The prolonged stay of Rohingyas is creating huge security problems with ramifications across the region and they may also be a potential target group for radicalisation and recruitment by terrorist groups," he said.

The foreign minister made the remarks while addressing a session at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar presiding over the meeting.

Momen however said that in addition to helping displaced Rohingyas, Bangladesh continues to stand ready for responding to any emergency to save lives and protect people in humanitarian crises.