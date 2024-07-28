Internet shutdown
Mobile 4G resumes, not Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, WhatsApp
Mobile telecom operators resumed 4G internet service 10 days after a nationwide near-complete internet shutdown following the widespread movement to reform the quota system in government jobs.
The 4G internet service was restored around 3:00pm on Sunday.
However, several social media, messaging and video sharing platforms - Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, WhatsApp, will remain blocked.
According to sources at mobile operators and the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), mobile operators were instructed to block Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, WhatsApp and various messaging apps at today’s meeting. Besides, the operators were also instructed to avail of one- and three-day data packages.
Meanwhile, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, the state minister for post, telecommunication, and information technology, announced that 4G mobile internet services will be restored across the country at 3:00 pm and the subscribers will enjoy a 5 GB data bonus with three-day validity.
He made the announcement at a briefing of the mobile operators and government officials at the BTRC building in the capital’s Agargaon area. Replying to a query on access to various apps through the 4G network, Zunaid Ahmed neither said anything specific nor cited any reasons behind the blocking of the apps.
Broadband internet services resumed across the country on 23 July with access to Facebook and TikTok still blocked. WhatsApp users were also experiencing while using it. Access to YouTube, however, remains available.
Mobile 4G internet services were shut on 17 July at midnight following the protests and clashes centring the quota reform movement while broadband internet services were also suspended around 9:00pm on 18 July, leaving the country under a complete internet shutdown.
Regarding access to various apps, Zunaid Ahmed said, “I am referring to no specific application. We are providing technological assistance with the consultation and instruction of our law enforcement and intelligence agencies. We are working together to provide any cooperation whenever necessary. I cannot mention any certain platform, website and application.”
The government never blocked any app entirely, he said adding, that the matter depends on the behaviour of the platform’s users and if the users behave responsibly considering the laws, constitutions and security of the country, then they will receive cooperation from everyone in Bangladesh.
Many people are using many apps in many ways, he opined urging people to refrain from using VPNs for security concerns.
About unblocking social media platforms, the state minister said, the BTRC sent letters to Facebook, YouTube and TikTok on Saturday requesting them to remove various contents on violence and rumours that caused instability over the last months, and contents that have been removed so far are very few and unacceptable. They have been asked whether they want to operate in the cyberspace of Bangladesh abiding by laws, he added.
“Facebook shut 50 pages and accounts that worked in support of Bangladesh Awami League, but the platform is not doing the same for the contents being posted from BNP’s pages or the convict Tarique Zia. Besides, they could not keep a responsible role on prevention of child abuse, attack on women, violence, terrorism, arson attack and rumour issues,” he added.
Social media platforms have been asked to come to Dhaka on 31 July and explain themselves. If they can convince the authorities concerned with logic and explanation that they are not doing any discrimination for Bangladesh, then the government will make decisions based on their discussion.
Replying to a query, the state minister advised the F-commerce (Facebook commerce) companies to transform into digital commerce.
No complete internet shutdown
Internet service remains available round the clock at the agencies and emergency services that are included in the public key infrastructure [PKI] list, Zunaid Ahmed said adding several important information infrastructures were also connected to the internet. “We never vouch for a complete internet shutdown. We keep no apps blocked either.”
He further said mobile 4G internet services remained suspended at various places in different levels in the 10 days from 17 July to 28 July. They, however, provide technological assistance from the BRTC and the National Telecommunication Monitoring Center (NTMC) as per requests, instructions and advice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies. Internet was shut temporarily at several places for the sake of security and law and order.
Zunaid Ahmed drew attention to the damage at the Mohakhali Data Centre that took place from 3:00pm to 9:00pm on 18 July. He said hundreds of kilometres of fibre cables were torched. At that time, the submarine cable in Kuakata was functioning, thus, broadband internet services were provided at various ports gradually on an emergency basis. As a result, the internet was entirely shut down, and emergency and international services were provided, he added.