Mobile 4G resumes, not Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, WhatsApp

Broadband internet services resumed across the country on 23 July with access to Facebook and TikTok still blocked. WhatsApp users were also experiencing while using it. Access to YouTube, however, remains available.

Mobile 4G internet services were shut on 17 July at midnight following the protests and clashes centring the quota reform movement while broadband internet services were also suspended around 9:00pm on 18 July, leaving the country under a complete internet shutdown.

Regarding access to various apps, Zunaid Ahmed said, “I am referring to no specific application. We are providing technological assistance with the consultation and instruction of our law enforcement and intelligence agencies. We are working together to provide any cooperation whenever necessary. I cannot mention any certain platform, website and application.”

The government never blocked any app entirely, he said adding, that the matter depends on the behaviour of the platform’s users and if the users behave responsibly considering the laws, constitutions and security of the country, then they will receive cooperation from everyone in Bangladesh.

Many people are using many apps in many ways, he opined urging people to refrain from using VPNs for security concerns.