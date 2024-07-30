US to continue unwavering support for freedom of peaceful assembly

The newsperson asked how he views the role of Bangladeshi law enforcers’ agencies in running a witch hunt against innocent young people, shooting them, and forcing key student organisers to give statements after being tortured while in custody, which are then circulated by the controlled media, especially when this shows visible torture marks?

Patel said, “As it relates to Bangladesh, both in public and private we continue to call for a lasting and peaceful resolution to the current situation, and we reiterate our unwavering support for the freedom of peaceful assembly. We’re aware of some restoration of telecommunications across Bangladesh, but we are calling for a full and undisrupted public access to internet and social media services. This will enable people in Bangladesh – including our very own American citizens – to be able to access critical information.”