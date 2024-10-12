India expresses concern over attack in Tantibazar mandap, theft in Satkhira temple
India has expressed concerns over hurling of ‘petrol bomb’ on a Puja mandap in Old Dhaka’s Tantibazar and theft of a crown of a deity at Jashoreshwari Kali Temple in Satkhira.
"We have noted with serious concern the attack on a Puja mandap in Tantibazar, Dhaka and the theft at the revered Jeshoreshwari Kali temple at Satkhira. These are deplorable events. They follow a systematic pattern of desecration and damage to temples and deities that we have witnessed over several days now," said a statement of India’s External Affairs Ministry on Saturday.
The ministry’s official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the statement on his official X handle.
"We call upon the Government of Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities and their places of worship, especially during this auspicious festival time," the statement reads.
On Friday evening, a ‘crude bomb’ was hurled at a Durga Puja Mandap in Tantibazar area.
Locals say that a group of youths from an alley beside the Puja mandap tossed a bottle aiming at the altar. When volunteers went after the attackers, they were attacked with knives. At least five people have been injured from this.
Police recovered the bomb made by filling a glass bottle with petrol. The incident occurred around 7:00 pm on Friday.
Sources from Kotwali police station said this evening that a process to file a case over the incident is undergoing.
Meanwhile, a crown made of gold was stolen from Jashoreshwari Kali Temple in Satkhira’s Shyamnagar upazila on Thursday. The crown was gifted by Indian prime minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Bangladesh on 27 March in 2021.
Four people were arrested in connection with the theft. The Kali temple’s Shebait Jyoti Prakash Chattopadhyay filed the case on Saturday. The Detective Branch of police is investigating the case.
Youth and sports affairs adviser to the Interim Government of Bangladesh visited the temple this morning. He asked the administration to arrest the thieves quickly and recover the crown.