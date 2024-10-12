India expresses concern over attack in Tantibazar mandap, theft in Satkhira temple

India has expressed concerns over hurling of ‘petrol bomb’ on a Puja mandap in Old Dhaka’s Tantibazar and theft of a crown of a deity at Jashoreshwari Kali Temple in Satkhira.

"We have noted with serious concern the attack on a Puja mandap in Tantibazar, Dhaka and the theft at the revered Jeshoreshwari Kali temple at Satkhira. These are deplorable events. They follow a systematic pattern of desecration and damage to temples and deities that we have witnessed over several days now," said a statement of India’s External Affairs Ministry on Saturday.

The ministry’s official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the statement on his official X handle.