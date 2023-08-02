a2i act: 'Everyone' agreed, yet contentious sections persist

a2i is a well-established government project, currently operating under the Division of Information and Communication Technology (ICT). Its aim is to institutionalise and ensure the sustainable digital transformation of government services. On 5 July, the 'Agency to Innovate (a2i) Bill-2023' was introduced in parliament by the Minister of State for Information and Communication Technology, Zunaid Ahmed. The bill was subsequently passed by a voice vote.

Section 16 of the a2i Act permits a2i to charge fees for services or advice as an organisation, and Article 21 allows the formation of a company if deemed necessary. These two clauses have been a subject of objection among stakeholders in the information technology sector.

Five IT sector organisations have been voicing their concerns about these clauses for an extended period. A meeting of the Standing Committee on the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology took place on 18 June before the Act was passed. During this meeting, the presidents of the five IT sector organisations participated, along with telecommunications minister Mustafa Jabbar and state minister for ICT affairs, Zunaid Ahmed.

According to the heads of these organisations, after their demands being acknowledged, the committee decided that a2i would not be allowed to engage in any business activities or form a company, and the board would include representatives from all ICT trade associations. However, despite these decisions, the contentious clauses remained unchanged at the time of passing the bill.