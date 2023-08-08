US urges govt to give stakeholders scope to review draft Cyber Security Act

The United States has urged the government of Bangladesh to provide all stakeholders a scope to review and give input to the new draft Cyber Security Act to ensure it meets international standards.
"We encourage the government of Bangladesh to give all stakeholders an opportunity to review and provide input to the new draft Cyber Security Act to ensure it meets international standards, US state department spokesperson Matthew Millar made the remark while replying to a question on Bangladesh's move to reform the Digital Security Act in the regular press briefing of the state department on Monday.
Millar said, "We welcome the reports that Bangladesh’s cabinet has decided to repeal the Digital Security Ac."
"As we’ve previously stated, the Digital Security Act has been used to arrest, detain, and silence critics," he added.
Millar also welcomes the Bangladesh government’s long-stated commitment to reform the law, to protect freedom of expression.
The government of Bangladesh has decided to abolish the Digital Security Act and enact a new law, the Cyber Security Act in its stead.
Law minister Anisul Huq, however, said the Digital Security Act is being changed. Many sections of this law will be added to the new Cyber Security Act and some sections will be amended, he added.