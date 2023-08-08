US urges govt to give stakeholders scope to review draft Cyber Security Act

The United States has urged the government of Bangladesh to provide all stakeholders a scope to review and give input to the new draft Cyber Security Act to ensure it meets international standards.

"We encourage the government of Bangladesh to give all stakeholders an opportunity to review and provide input to the new draft Cyber Security Act to ensure it meets international standards, US state department spokesperson Matthew Millar made the remark while replying to a question on Bangladesh's move to reform the Digital Security Act in the regular press briefing of the state department on Monday.