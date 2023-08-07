Journalists will be fined for defamation, not sentenced to imprisonment

The law was used the most against opposition politicians, journalists and teachers. It is also alleged that the law has been used disproportionately more against the minorities.

Various quarters has raised the demand for the law to be abolished or amended. The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on 1 April this year had called upon the Bangladesh government to immediately halt the application of the Digital Security Act.

The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights reviewed the Digital Security Act and in June last year submitted recommendations in this regard to the Bangladesh government. The recommendations, under the name of 'OHCHR Technical Note to the Government of Bangladesh on Review of the Digital Security Act' called for the complete abolition of two sections of the act, as well as eight amendments.

The law minister Anisul Huq this year had several times said that the Digital Security Act would be amended, not abolished. He made a commitment to amend the act by September.

The decision was taken at today's cabinet meeting to abolish the act and enact the Cyber Security Act-2023.