Nahid welcomes criticism, advice; Asif requests no lobbying
Mentioning the rebuilding of Bangladesh and creating a new political system is one of the major promises, one of young advisors of the interim government Nahid Islam said all kinds of discussions, criticisms of advices will be their means for the coming days, while another young advisor Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan called all to refrain from lobbying or making any requests for personal gains.
Nahid and Asif, who are the coordinators of the Students Against Discrimination the platform that waged the quota reform movement, said these in separate posts on social media posts on Facebook after being sworn-in as the advisors of the interim government on Thursday night.
Nahid thanks students and people
In his Facebook page, Nahid Islam thanked everyone, expressed sincere gratitude to all coordinators and the martyrs of the mass uprising across the country. “We have been able to begin a new Bangladesh because of the sacrifice of everyone. I beg pardon to all as I was disconnected from communication because of security concerns and physical illness over the past several days," he wrote.
He further wrote, “Bangladesh is passing a turmoil time. Looting, violence, attacks on minority communities and public insecurity has arisen. The fascist regime has not been uprooted yet. We had given utmost importance on the formation of an interim government within the shortest possible time for the sake of national interest and to save the mass uprising. Students are still maintaining disciplines on streets and we appreciate them. We hope law and order, as well as public safety will be restored very soon.”
Saying that time has not come yet to celebrate victory, “The achievement from the blood of the martyrs and the sacrifice of many people is still miles to go. One of our major promises is to restructure Bangladesh and create new political system. We must continue this uprising of young generations. Students Against Discrimination will be present on both governance and streets. We welcome the government of the student-people mass uprising. All kinds of discussions, criticisms and advice will be our means of coming days. We seek blessings and love from all.”
Asif seeks advice on nation building
Another young advisor Asif Mahmud said, “Refrain from lobbying or making any requests for personal gains. It may spoil my relations with you. Have any advice on nation building, let me know.”
“The responsibility that I have received in exchange of the blood of martyrs, I will try my best with honesty and sincerity to carry out this duty; our main goal of joining the interim government is to implement the commitment of the student-people mass uprising,” he said in another post.