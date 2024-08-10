Nahid welcomes criticism, advice; Asif requests no lobbying

Mentioning the rebuilding of Bangladesh and creating a new political system is one of the major promises, one of young advisors of the interim government Nahid Islam said all kinds of discussions, criticisms of advices will be their means for the coming days, while another young advisor Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan called all to refrain from lobbying or making any requests for personal gains.

Nahid and Asif, who are the coordinators of the Students Against Discrimination the platform that waged the quota reform movement, said these in separate posts on social media posts on Facebook after being sworn-in as the advisors of the interim government on Thursday night.