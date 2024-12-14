Bangladesh Expatriate Network launched
The Bangladesh Probashi (Expatriate) Network started its journey on Saturday to establish the dignity and rights of expatriates. presenting a 13-point demand for their welfare.
They announced their journey through a press conference held at the National Press Club auditorium which discussed the problems and rights of expatriates and highlighted the organization.
They said it will be the largest organization of expatriates, with the aim of establishing the dignity and fair rights of expatriates.
There are about 15 million expatriate Bangladeshis working in different countries of the world. The contribution of expatriates to the development of Bangladesh's economy, culture and international relations is undeniable. However, unfortunately, despite leaving their families and enduring a difficult life in a distant country, the lives of expatriates do not improve as expected.
At the press conference, BPN presented a 13-point demand for the welfare of expatriates. They emphasised on making sure that skilled workers are going abroad and the curriculum of all technical educational institutions should be determined to produce skilled workers for jobs abroad.
The organisation also demanded to reduce the cost of going abroad to within one lakh taka and stop the violence of brokers and middlemen. After returning to the country, employment arrangements should be made according to the qualifications of the expatriates.
Saying that pension benefits should be introduced for expatriates, they said the issue of illness should be included under the existing insurance benefits.
They also expected that separate booths will be opened for expatriates in every government hospital and office in the country, so that they can receive services very easily and in a short time.
Mentioning that the legal wing should be strengthened in every embassy, the organisation demanded legal assistance should be provided to expatriate workers abroad, especially to deal with violation of contracts, discrimination or any other problems.
Pointing to the shortage of Manpower, they said manpower should be increased in Bangladesh embassies and consulates. Alongside harassment of expatriates in embassies should be stopped and services to expatriates should be ensured at the earliest.
Demanding security of expatriate families and assets, they also said separate seats should be reserved for their children in all educational institutions.
They wanted the Loans from the bank on easy terms for expatriates. Especially those who have taken bank approval in the name of expatriates.
The Probashi Padak should be introduced every year like the Ekushey Padak.
They also said a separate corner should be kept for the expatriates in the Ganabhaban Museum. The names and pictures of the expatriates who were arrested in the expatriate community and played a role in the July Movement and on social media should be preserved.
They also demanded that the scope of services of the Wage Earners Welfare Board should be increased. For example, the disability allowance should be increased from 1,000 taka to 5,000 taka. Medical assistance should be increased from 1.5 lakh taka to 3 lakh taka.
Regarding the demands, Bayezid Al Hasan, convener of the Bangladesh Probashi Network, said, "These demands are 100% reasonable. If it is possible to implement the quality of life of the expatriates will improve, and at the same time, their dedication and contribution to the country will be stronger."
Former army officer and expatriate researcher Major (Retd) Dr. Nasir Uddin, the government lawyer who worked for the release of 57 Bangladeshis imprisoned in Dubai Barrister Olora Afrin, the only expatriate from Bangladesh to receive the 'TIP Hero' award from the US State Department Al Amin Nayan and representatives of various domestic and foreign organizations working with expatriates and migrants were present.
Major (Retd) Dr. Nasir Uddin said in his speech, "Expatriates do not enjoy the wealth in the country. In fact, out of the 160 million people in the country, the responsibility of at least 5-6 million people is on the shoulders of expatriates. In this way, expatriates reduce the responsibility of the state and the government."
On the contrary, an expatriate deserves to have family, social and state status. "But the sad thing is that in most cases they are deprived of that right, " he commented.
Barrister Wolora Afrin said, "There is no alternative to increasing the skills of workers for jobs abroad. For this, the curriculum of all technical educational institutions should be determined in such a way that it is helpful in producing skilled workers for jobs abroad. Along with academic knowledge, practical education should be given utmost importance and they should be given the opportunity to work in various fields as apprentices under government sponsorship for at least six months."
At the event, at least 10 victims who were cheated in various ways while going abroad shared their experiences. Lucky Akhter, who recently returned from Oman, said, "Two months ago, my husband ran away, leaving me in Oman with my baby. There was no money to eat. There was no way to return home. During this time, the brothers of the expatriate network helped me."