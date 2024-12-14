Bangladesh Expatriate Network launched

The Bangladesh Probashi (Expatriate) Network started its journey on Saturday to establish the dignity and rights of expatriates. presenting a 13-point demand for their welfare.

They announced their journey through a press conference held at the National Press Club auditorium which discussed the problems and rights of expatriates and highlighted the organization.

They said it will be the largest organization of expatriates, with the aim of establishing the dignity and fair rights of expatriates.

There are about 15 million expatriate Bangladeshis working in different countries of the world. The contribution of expatriates to the development of Bangladesh's economy, culture and international relations is undeniable. However, unfortunately, despite leaving their families and enduring a difficult life in a distant country, the lives of expatriates do not improve as expected.