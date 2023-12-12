How’s it possible that some people’s wealth increased by 200-300 times: Sultana Kamal

She further stated that the people of this country have the responsibility to work to protect human rights. The government is not acknowledging the identity of “indigenous” people.

She urged the people of ethnic minority communities to go on fighting patiently by remaining united to protect their rights.

It was alleged in the programme that the incidents of occupation of the land of ethnic minorities, torture of their women, and filing trumped up cases have increased. Their land is being occupied in the name of development works.

The conference was informed that 37 families in the Chittagong Hill Tracts area and four families in the plain land have lost their land in 2022. Attempts were made to occupy 421 acres and 15 acres of land in the Chittagong Hill Tracts and plainland areas respectively. Corn and rubber fields of 205 families from hill tracts and plainlands have been destroyed. As many as 276 incidents of rights violation including extrajudicial killings, arrests, detentions and torture were recorded. Besides, 21 incidents of sexual harassment, rape attempt, gang rape and killing after rape have taken place.

Huma Khan, human rights affairs adviser at the office of UN resident coordinator, addressed the programme as guest of honour. She said the ethnic minority communities need an acknowledgement of their identity and protection for human rights.

Huma Khan also stated that they received a message from the Bangladesh government last year that there are no indigenous people here. They did not receive any answer to a letter sent to the government regarding construction of a 5-star hotel at Chimbuk hill and rubber plantation at Lama.