Jatiya Nagorik Committee announced: Nasiruddin convener, Akhter member secretary
A 55-member Jatiya Nagorik Committee (national civic committee) has been formed with Nasiruddin Patwari as the convener and Akhtar Hossain as the member secretary with a view to reforming the country by consolidating the power of the student-people uprising.
The committee was announced at the Central Shaheed Minar in the city Sunday afternoon.
The number of members of this committee will increase further.
Committee convener Nasiruddin Patwari was the information and research affairs assistant secretary of the Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party).
AB Party sources said Nasiruddin Patwari resigned from the party while member secretary Akhtar Hossain is the convener of Ganatantrik Chhatra Shakti and a former social welfare secretary of DUCSU.
The newly formed committee issued a media release afterwards that said the Jatiya Nagorik Committee has already started working by forming a committee of conveners.
Soon the conveners will discuss with the social, cultural and religious leaders and people of different sections of the society and professions, who participated in the student-people uprising at all cities, districts and upazilas.
By consolidating the power of the student-people uprising through expanding this committee up to the grassroots, it will work towards the goal of rebuilding the nation.