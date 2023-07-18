Maitree Power Plant-2 to be opened during PM Hasina’s visit to India: Pranay Verma

Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant-2, 65-kilometre-long Khulna-Mongla Port Railway Link, Akhaura (Bangladesh) and Agartala (India) Railway Link are expected to be inaugurated during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit in India to attend the 18th G20 Summit in September.
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma made the announcement as he paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister at the latter’s official residence, Ganabhaban, on Tuesday.
Prime minister’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed newspersons after the meeting.
Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant-2, and the 65-kilometre Khulna-Mongla Port Railway Link have been implemented under the Indian LoC (Line of Credit) while the Akhaura (Bangladesh) and Agartala (India) Railway Link is under Indian grants.
Thanking the Indian government for allowing Bangladesh to bring 40MW of power from Nepal through the Indian grid, the prime minister hoped that India would also allow Bangladesh to import power from Bhutan through their grid.
During the meeting, both sides have expressed satisfaction over the state of the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and India.
The meeting also discussed Taka-Rupee exchange system between Bangladesh and India, connectivity, ongoing projects under the Indian LoCs and grants.
Regarding Taka-Rupee exchange system, the Indian High Commissioner mentioned that two types of credit cards -- one Rupee and the other Taka card -- will be issued.
“Both sides will issue these cards so that people of the two countries can use the cards for their payments,” he said.
The prime minister also said huge number of Bangladeshis visits India for various purposes and they can use the card.
The Indian envoy highly praised the prime minister’s initiatives Vision-2021 and Vision-2041 to turn Bangladesh into a Smart one, saying,” Those have created very positive vibe.”
Sheikh Hasina wished India will raise voice particularly for the Global South alongside the entire world during the upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi.
PM’s ambassador-at-large Mohammad Ziauddin, PMO Secretary, Mohammad Salahuddin and Indian Deputy High Commissioner Binoy George, were present during the meeting.