Maitree Power Plant-2 to be opened during PM Hasina’s visit to India: Pranay Verma

During the meeting, both sides have expressed satisfaction over the state of the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and India.

The meeting also discussed Taka-Rupee exchange system between Bangladesh and India, connectivity, ongoing projects under the Indian LoCs and grants.

Regarding Taka-Rupee exchange system, the Indian High Commissioner mentioned that two types of credit cards -- one Rupee and the other Taka card -- will be issued.

“Both sides will issue these cards so that people of the two countries can use the cards for their payments,” he said.

The prime minister also said huge number of Bangladeshis visits India for various purposes and they can use the card.