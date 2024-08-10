Zero tolerance towards corruption: Adilur Rahman Khan

The journalists asked several questions and raised the issue of allegations concerning corruption and irregularities in the industries ministry, that bills were paid even if work was not done. In reply, Adilur Rahman Khan said, "We have discussed issues pertaining to corruption and these will certainly be taken into cognizance."

Adilur Rahman Khan said they had taken up responsibility through the people's movement and much bloodshed. There is no alternative but to crack down hard on corruption. The question of condoning corruption does not arise.

When asked by newspersons what area he would give priority now that he had taken charge of the industries ministry, the advisor replied, "There are certain gas-related problems, there are matters related to small industries too. Then measures will also be adopted on taking ahead tasks like making Savar's tannery industry and the shipping industry more environment-friendly. We will hold meetings every day and do whatever is needed to take these tasks ahead."

Speaking about administrative reforms in the industries ministry and its organisations, the industries advisor said, "There is certain inter-ministerial work to be done regarding administrative reforms. Efforts will be made to activate the loss-incurring establishments of the industries ministry. If these initiatives can be implemented, we hope the losses will be reduced."