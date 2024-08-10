Zero tolerance towards corruption: Adilur Rahman Khan
Advisor of the interim government's industries ministry Adilur Rahman Khan has said that they have taken up their responsibilities with the mandate of the students and the people, through the mass movement and bloodshed. They will have zero tolerance towards corruption. He also said that they would ensure adequate supply of gas to fertiliser factories to provide priority to fertiliser production.
Adilur Rahman Khan was speaking at a press briefing in the afternoon today, Saturday, at Motijheel in the city after a meeting with officials of the industries ministry. He was accompanied by the industries secretary Zakia Sultana.
The journalists asked several questions and raised the issue of allegations concerning corruption and irregularities in the industries ministry, that bills were paid even if work was not done. In reply, Adilur Rahman Khan said, "We have discussed issues pertaining to corruption and these will certainly be taken into cognizance."
Adilur Rahman Khan said they had taken up responsibility through the people's movement and much bloodshed. There is no alternative but to crack down hard on corruption. The question of condoning corruption does not arise.
When asked by newspersons what area he would give priority now that he had taken charge of the industries ministry, the advisor replied, "There are certain gas-related problems, there are matters related to small industries too. Then measures will also be adopted on taking ahead tasks like making Savar's tannery industry and the shipping industry more environment-friendly. We will hold meetings every day and do whatever is needed to take these tasks ahead."
Speaking about administrative reforms in the industries ministry and its organisations, the industries advisor said, "There is certain inter-ministerial work to be done regarding administrative reforms. Efforts will be made to activate the loss-incurring establishments of the industries ministry. If these initiatives can be implemented, we hope the losses will be reduced."
The industries advisor's attention was drawn to the gas crisis over the past few months which had disrupted fertiliser production in the country, leading to import of fertiliser at the cost of foreign currency. He said, "The gas issue has been discussed and we will do whatever possible can be done. This is among our priorities."
When asked what steps will be taken to overcome the prevailing crisis in the country's second export sector, the tannery industry, industries secretary replied, "We will work on a priority basis regarding the challenges in the most important sectors."
She said, "The advisor has given directives to this end and from tomorrow work will begin in full swing to address the priority issues pertaining to the tannery industry."